NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Trading 5% Higher

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.41. 319,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 653,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $729.61 million, a PE ratio of 951.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24.

Insider Activity at NerdWallet

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. Analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,838 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,297.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $49,826.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,960.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 685,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,297.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth $18,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NerdWallet by 43.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 924,147 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at about $10,866,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,821,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 20.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,594,000 after acquiring an additional 501,314 shares during the period. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.