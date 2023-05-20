NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,092. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25.
In other NETGEAR news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $85,586.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NETGEAR news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $85,586.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $37,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
