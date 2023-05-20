Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,820. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.36. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $83.33 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 156.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $77,615,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $36,508,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

