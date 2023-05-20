Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVRO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Nevro from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

Shares of NVRO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 296,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,051. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. Nevro has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nevro by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after acquiring an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Nevro by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

