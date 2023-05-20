New Hampshire Trust Acquires New Position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. New Hampshire Trust owned about 0.08% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,189,000 after acquiring an additional 137,048 shares during the period.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGA opened at $52.50 on Friday. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $119.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.03.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Company Profile

The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

