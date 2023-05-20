New Hampshire Trust Acquires Shares of 239 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 239 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $1,028,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $469.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.63 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.73.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

