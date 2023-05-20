New Hampshire Trust Acquires Shares of 398 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Activity

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $164.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $187.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

