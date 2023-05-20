New Hampshire Trust Makes New $149,000 Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after acquiring an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average is $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

