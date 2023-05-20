New Hampshire Trust Makes New $74,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,839,398 shares of company stock worth $36,023,780. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.