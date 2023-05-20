New Hampshire Trust Makes New $98,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $694.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $620.04. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $699.86. The company has a market capitalization of $273.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

