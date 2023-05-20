New Hampshire Trust Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 109,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $156.41 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

