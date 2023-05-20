New Hampshire Trust Purchases New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.2 %

NVO stock opened at $170.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $385.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $172.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

