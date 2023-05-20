New Hampshire Trust Takes Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Nestlé Price Performance

Nestlé Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.84. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

Featured Articles

