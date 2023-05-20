New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $12.23. 341,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Kline bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $98,810.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,342.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Kline purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $98,810.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,342.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Ogens purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $62,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 135,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,848.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 339,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,333 in the last three months. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

Featured Stories

