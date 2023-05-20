Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Down 3.2 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Newell Brands has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $21.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -317.23%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.