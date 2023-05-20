Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Shares Up 1.5%

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.50. 1,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

