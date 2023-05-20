Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Blake Russell Sells 626 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $101,293.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,045.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $160.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.29 and a 1-year high of $217.76.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 849,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,391,000 after purchasing an additional 398,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,347,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,909,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4,550.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 250,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.