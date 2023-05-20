NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,169 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 20,415 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,894 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy Partners

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.8425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

