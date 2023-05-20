NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) VP Sammaad Shams Sells 6,744 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) VP Sammaad Shams sold 6,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $15,174.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,519.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sammaad Shams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Sammaad Shams sold 7,014 shares of NextNav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $17,254.44.

On Monday, May 15th, Sammaad Shams sold 2,040 shares of NextNav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $5,426.40.

On Monday, March 20th, Sammaad Shams sold 714 shares of NextNav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $1,485.12.

Shares of NN stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. NextNav Inc. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $4.26.

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,314.42% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. On average, research analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NN. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its stake in NextNav by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 3,997,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,975 shares in the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 3rd quarter worth $2,359,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in NextNav by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,086,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,546 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in NextNav in the first quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NextNav by 31.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 704,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of NextNav from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

