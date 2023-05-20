Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.94.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

NXR.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.04. 53,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,488. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$613.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.25. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$11.96.

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

About Nexus Industrial REIT

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

(Get Rating)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.