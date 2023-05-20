NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $114.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average of $118.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

