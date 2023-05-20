North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.85

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.85 and traded as high as C$26.13. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$25.72, with a volume of 36,489 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. ATB Capital upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.72.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$675.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.91.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.37. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of C$233.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$204.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.33859 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total value of C$924,000.00. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

