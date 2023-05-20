North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NRT traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 496,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,836. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $103.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17.
North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 6,299.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter.
North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.
