NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.20. 7,633,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.