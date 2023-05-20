NOV (NYSE:NOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,846. NOV has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,810,000 after buying an additional 349,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $698,718,000 after buying an additional 284,784 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,173,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $776,544,000 after buying an additional 1,072,944 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,010,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $333,383,000 after buying an additional 653,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NOV by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,440,000 after purchasing an additional 298,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

