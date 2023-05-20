Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Nova Stock Performance

NVMI traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $100.40. 80,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,087. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.76. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Nova had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $151.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Nova by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nova by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nova by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nova by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nova by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Stories

