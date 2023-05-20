Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Raised by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis stock opened at $100.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $90.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

