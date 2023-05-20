NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. NTG Clarity Networks shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 60,000 shares trading hands.

NTG Clarity Networks Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.