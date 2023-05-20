Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Shares Down 5%

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.79. 232,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 496,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Nuburu Stock Up 3.8 %

Institutional Trading of Nuburu

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuburu in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Nuburu in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuburu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuburu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuburu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuburu

NUBURU Inc is a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue lasers in materials processing, including laser welding and additive manufacturing of copper, gold, aluminum and other industrially important metals. NUBURU Inc, formerly known as Tailwind Acquisition Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES, CA.

