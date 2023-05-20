NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut NuStar Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after acquiring an additional 975,659 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,852,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,637,000 after buying an additional 643,843 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 934,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 402,416 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,437,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 248,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 217,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $16.84 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

