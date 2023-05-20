Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Nutrien stock opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average is $74.86. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

