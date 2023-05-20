Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.16

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $4.91. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 347,642 shares.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $985,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

