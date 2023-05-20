Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.16

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $4.91. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 347,642 shares.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
