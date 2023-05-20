NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Holdings Cut by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.73% of NVE worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVE by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVE by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 42,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other NVE news, CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $1,743,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,433.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $78,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $1,743,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,433.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,960 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVEC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,496. NVE Co. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $428.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $73.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

