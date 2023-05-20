NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Holdings Cut by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.73% of NVE worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVE by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVE by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 42,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
NVE Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NVEC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,496. NVE Co. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $428.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $73.54.
NVE Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.
NVE Company Profile
NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVE (NVEC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.