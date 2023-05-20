NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,710,330,000 after purchasing an additional 845,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $312.64 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $318.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.00. The stock has a market cap of $773.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.68, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

