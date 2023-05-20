Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLYGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OVLY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.29. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 39.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Lynn Dickerson purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $488,867.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Don Barton purchased 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $33,022.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $971,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Dickerson purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,867.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,134 shares of company stock worth $134,431 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

Featured Articles

