Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of OVLY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.29. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 39.13%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Lynn Dickerson purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $488,867.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Don Barton purchased 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $33,022.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $971,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lynn Dickerson purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,867.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 5,134 shares of company stock worth $134,431 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

