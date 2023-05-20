OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

OFG Bancorp stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 178,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,967. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.04. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $904,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $904,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,338 shares of company stock worth $2,314,531 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

