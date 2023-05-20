Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.13% of Olin worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Olin by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Olin by 50,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $54.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.