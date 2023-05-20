OMG Network (OMG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.91 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002974 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $112.87 million and $7.91 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00054152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000963 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

