One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.47

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.47 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.75 ($0.07). One Media iP Group shares last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07), with a volume of 250,035 shares.
One Media iP Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £11.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.01.
One Media iP Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.
Insider Activity
One Media iP Group Company Profile
One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.
