ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.52. 3,587,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.