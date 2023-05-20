Ooma (OOMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Ooma to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Ooma has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.55-$0.63 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.13-$0.14 EPS.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. On average, analysts expect Ooma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ooma Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:OOMA opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $335.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.40 and a beta of 0.85. Ooma has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Ooma from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ooma in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.
