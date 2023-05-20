Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.
Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $522,300.00, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.06.
About Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF
The Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (OAIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed long-only portfolio that holds 10 to 40 equity securities of US-listed companies. Stocks are selected using AI to monitor option activity and assess market sentiment OAIE was launched on Jun 16, 2022 and is managed by Optimize.
