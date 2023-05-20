Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Orange Stock Down 0.1 %
ORAN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,739. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
