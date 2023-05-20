Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

ORAN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,739. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 1,033.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 1,692.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,014,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 958,143 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 8,528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 932,698 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 340.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 885,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 684,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

