Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OSG opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $309.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Julie Silcock sold 66,584 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $231,712.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $325,421.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat sold 143,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $489,060.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 210,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $720,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSG. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after acquiring an additional 501,667 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 378.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 451,318 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 344,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 331,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

