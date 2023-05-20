Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Rating) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.73.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

