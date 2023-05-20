PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCAR. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.
PACCAR Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $71.75. 2,105,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,927. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $76.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
