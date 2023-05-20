PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCAR. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $71.75. 2,105,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,927. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $76.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.