Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Insider Sells $65,027.35 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,394.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

PACB remained flat at $12.67 during midday trading on Friday. 2,017,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,413. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 239.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,753,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,201,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after acquiring an additional 90,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after acquiring an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.