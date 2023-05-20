Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Insider Sells $65,027.35 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,394.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance
PACB remained flat at $12.67 during midday trading on Friday. 2,017,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,413. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 239.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.
About Pacific Biosciences of California
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.