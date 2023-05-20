Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PANW. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.26.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $188.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,229,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,347. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.46 and a 200 day moving average of $175.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,572.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $203.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.