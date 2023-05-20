Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR) Insider Paul Rennie Buys 73,851 Shares

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PARGet Rating) insider Paul Rennie bought 73,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$75,992.68 ($51,001.80).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited, a drug repurposing company, engages in the research and development of therapeutic products for human use in Australia. It offers pentosan polysulfate sodium drugs in the injectable form for the treatment of osteoarthritis, mucopolysaccharidosis, ross river virus, chikungunya virus, and acute respiratory distress syndrome diseases.

