Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR) Insider Paul Rennie Buys 73,851 Shares

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR – Get Rating) insider Paul Rennie bought 73,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$75,992.68 ($51,001.80).
Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.