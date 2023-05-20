Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Insider Activity

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $882,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,178,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.